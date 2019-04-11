Dr. Akram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamran Akram, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Akram, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Nuclear Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Akram works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Health7236 Stonerock Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 370-5800
-
2
Orlando Heart Center1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 650-1300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Physician Associates LLC7243 Della Dr, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (321) 841-6444
-
4
Health Central Clinical Laboratory10000 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 841-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akram?
I saw Dr. Akram today after years of frustrating disabilities and issues. He was so kind and reassuring! Highly recommend him!
About Dr. Kamran Akram, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1235358557
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akram works at
Dr. Akram has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akram speaks Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Akram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.