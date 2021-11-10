Dr. Kamran Azad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Azad, MD
Dr. Kamran Azad, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Alvarado Hospital Medical Center.
Bassin Center For Plastic Surgery Orlando422 S Alafaya Trl Ste 32, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 851-3888Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Athenix Body Sculpting150 E Colorado Blvd Ste 102, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (619) 755-9144
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Words cannot explain how wonderful, talented and caring Dr Azad is. I was hesitant on getting a tummy tuck and Lipo because I’ve heard of a lot of horror stories. It was the act of God when I found Dr. Azad. He is a perfectionist and he is very passionate about his job. He listens to what you want and he adds his magical touch. One thing I love about Dr Azad is that he is honest and straight to the point. He seems to be available no matter what time I phone him. He is by far the best Doctor in Orlando. His staff is also amazing. They go above and beyond to make me feel comfortable and like family. I am so grateful for having this extended family. I love them all.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1487942009
- The Plastic Surgery Center, Sacramento
- Einstein-Montefiore Med Ctr
- Westchester Mc-Ny Med Coll
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- University Of California, Irvine
- Plastic Surgery
