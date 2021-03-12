Dr. Kamran Borhanian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borhanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Borhanian, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamran Borhanian, MD
Dr. Kamran Borhanian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rock Hill, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Dr. Borhanian's Office Locations
Piedmont General Surgery Associates200 Herlong Ave S Ste G, Rock Hill, SC 29732 Directions (803) 909-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was admitted to Dr. Borhanian’s care after an emergency visit. He is by far the best general surgeon so have ever encountered. I am a complicated case. His treatment plan took ME into consideration, not just what some diagnostic test showed. I highly recommend Dr. Bo for any surgical need you are considering. He is exceptionally skilled, kind, and truly wants the best for you!
About Dr. Kamran Borhanian, MD
- General Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Temple U
- Temple University Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School
- Rutgers University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borhanian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borhanian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borhanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borhanian has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borhanian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Borhanian speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Borhanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borhanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borhanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borhanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.