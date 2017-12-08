Overview of Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM

Dr. Kamran Farahani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus, Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Farahani works at ARIZONA VEIN & VASCULAR CENTER in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Surprise, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.