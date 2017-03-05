Dr. Kamran Ghodsian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghodsian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Ghodsian, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamran Ghodsian, MD
Dr. Kamran Ghodsian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Ghodsian's Office Locations
Michael Jazayeri Inc.2010 E 1st St Ste 270, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 550-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding! He I see a professional with decades of experience! Delivered our baby!
About Dr. Kamran Ghodsian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1942204409
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghodsian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghodsian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghodsian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghodsian has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghodsian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghodsian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghodsian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghodsian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghodsian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.