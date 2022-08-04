Overview of Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD

Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Haghighat works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.