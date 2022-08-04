See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (102)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD

Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Haghighat works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haghighat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach (Los Altos)
    2110 N Bellflower Blvd Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Cough
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 102 ratings
    Patient Ratings (102)
    5 Star
    (89)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    Languages Spoken
    • 1205826583
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Londa University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Tehran University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Haghighat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haghighat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Haghighat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Haghighat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Haghighat works at MemorialCare Medical Group - Long Beach in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Haghighat’s profile.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Haghighat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haghighat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haghighat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haghighat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

