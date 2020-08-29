Dr. Kamran Hamid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Hamid, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamran Hamid, MD
Dr. Kamran Hamid, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Hamid works at
Dr. Hamid's Office Locations
1
Practice1611 W Harrison St Ste 400, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 243-4244
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamid?
Dr. Hamid has terrific bedside manners, he is truly a great doctor and he would be truly missed.
About Dr. Kamran Hamid, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1770717670
Education & Certifications
- American College Of Traditional Chinese Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamid works at
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.