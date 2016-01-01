See All Interventional Cardiologists in Jersey City, NJ
Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD

Interventional Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD

Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.

Dr. Hamirani works at Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamirani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County
    377 Jersey Ave Ste 410, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 473-3571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Jersey City Medical Center
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Electrophysiology Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    About Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033291711
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center|Harlem Hospital Center|Morehouse School Of Med
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

