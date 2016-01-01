Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD
Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Jersey City Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Hamirani's Office Locations
Cardiovascular Associates of Hudson County377 Jersey Ave Ste 410, Jersey City, NJ 07302 Directions (201) 473-3571
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Jersey City Medical Center
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Kamran Hamirani, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1033291711
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center|Harlem Hospital Center|Morehouse School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
