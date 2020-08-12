Overview of Dr. Kamran Hussain, DPM

Dr. Kamran Hussain, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hussain works at Advanced Foot Specialists in Greenville, TX with other offices in Rockwall, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.