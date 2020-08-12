Dr. Kamran Hussain, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Hussain, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Greenville, TX. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Greenville Office4004 Medical Pkwy, Greenville, TX 75401 Directions (214) 771-3668
Rockwall Office201 E Interstate 30 Ste B, Rockwall, TX 75087 Directions (214) 771-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I went to a few other podiatrists. Dr. Hussain was my 3rd opinion. He made me feel very comfortable and got me all fixed up. I wish I came to see him first.
About Dr. Kamran Hussain, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1447555040
Education & Certifications
- Sisters of Charity Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of North Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
