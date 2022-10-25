Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jafri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine|Wayne State Universtiy School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Jafri's Office Locations
Kamran Jafri, MD250 E 63rd St Ste 1B, New York, NY 10065 Directions (332) 240-6921
Kamran Jafri, MD150 Broadway Rm 1601, New York, NY 10038 Directions (332) 240-6806Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
From my first visit to my last, he’s been attentive, a great listener and a fantastic care provider. He explains everything in amazing detail and as layman or technical as you show you can absorb it. He was always reachable to answer any questions about anything after my procedure. Seriously - just an awesome experience beginning to end.
About Dr. Kamran Jafri, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1912195835
Education & Certifications
- Center for Cranial Base Surgery, St. Lukeâ€™s-Roosevelt Hospital and Columbia University|St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- Ny Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, Ny
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine|Wayne State Universtiy School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jafri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jafri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jafri using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jafri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jafri speaks Hindi and Urdu.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Jafri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jafri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jafri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jafri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.