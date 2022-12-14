Overview of Dr. Kamran Khan, MD

Dr. Kamran Khan, MD is a Pulmonologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from HARLEM HOSPITAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Las Vegas Health Services in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Rock Springs, WY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.