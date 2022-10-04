Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoobehi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD
Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD is a Phlebologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Baptist and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.
Khoobehi & Associates4500 Magazine St Ste 1, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 304-1248Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Khoobehi & Associates3901 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 779-5538Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
- Ochsner Baptist
- Tulane Lakeside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I am one month post op from a lower facelift & brow lift. Although I’m still in the healing phase I am very pleased with my results so far. I was a little nervous on the surgery date but knew that I was with the best plastic surgeon because Dr. Khoobehi is a perfectionist. I know this because I have been a patient in his office over the years. Dr. Khoobehi took the time to answer all of my questions beforehand regarding the surgery. He and his staff are the best!
About Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD
- Phlebology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Charity Hospital
- Charity Hospital and Medical Center Of Louisiana
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- University of North Texas
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Khoobehi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khoobehi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khoobehi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khoobehi speaks Persian.
170 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoobehi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoobehi.
