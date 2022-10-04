Overview of Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD

Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD is a Phlebologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Baptist and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.



Dr. Khoobehi works at Khoobehi & Associates in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.