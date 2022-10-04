See All Phlebologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD

Phlebology
4.8 (170)
Map Pin Small New Orleans, LA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD

Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD is a Phlebologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Ochsner Baptist and Tulane Lakeside Hospital.

Dr. Khoobehi works at Khoobehi & Associates in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khoobehi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Khoobehi & Associates
    4500 Magazine St Ste 1, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 304-1248
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Khoobehi & Associates
    3901 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 779-5538
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital
  • Ochsner Baptist
  • Tulane Lakeside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Arm Reduction Surgery
Abdominoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Arm Reduction Surgery

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Arm Reduction Surgery Chevron Icon
Belt Lipectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Buttock Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cheek Augmentation Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lip Augmentation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Post Bariatric Weight Loss Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 170 ratings
    Patient Ratings (170)
    5 Star
    (159)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 04, 2022
    I am one month post op from a lower facelift & brow lift. Although I’m still in the healing phase I am very pleased with my results so far. I was a little nervous on the surgery date but knew that I was with the best plastic surgeon because Dr. Khoobehi is a perfectionist. I know this because I have been a patient in his office over the years. Dr. Khoobehi took the time to answer all of my questions beforehand regarding the surgery. He and his staff are the best!
    Dawn T — Oct 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD
    About Dr. Kamran Khoobehi, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1548282577
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Charity Hospital
    Residency
    • Charity Hospital and Medical Center Of Louisiana
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Texas
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
