Dr. Kamran Koranloo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koranloo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Koranloo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Koranloo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Shiraz University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Koranloo works at
Locations
-
1
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center14 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 296-9640
Hospital Affiliations
- Lexington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koranloo?
I went to six doctors before I finally found someone that could help me with my back pain. He is very unselfish with his time and wants the patient feedback. Dr. Koranloo has done an amzing job helping me control my pain. None of the other five doctors came even close to giving a good experience with my back problem. His office staff gets me in quickly when I need to see him. His staff works as a team and treats patients like family. My wife has started going to him and having more success treating her pain.
About Dr. Kamran Koranloo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian and Turkish
- 1013022516
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Shiraz University of Medical Sciences
- N/A
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koranloo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koranloo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koranloo works at
Dr. Koranloo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koranloo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koranloo speaks Persian and Turkish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Koranloo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koranloo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koranloo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koranloo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.