Dr. Kamran Nia, MD
Dr. Kamran Nia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Natl U Iran.
Queens Endoscopy ASC17660 UNION TPKE, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 425-3300Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 3:00pmSunday6:00am - 3:00pm
Kamran V Nia, M.d. PC10406 Metropolitan Ave, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 275-8100
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Nia Kamram, the staff and the environment in his office is really good, he was very nice, let us understand the condition of my husband and the treatment to follow in order to improve his health. We appreciate his advice. God bless Dr Nia and Ms Jessica his assistant.
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Persian
- Cath Med Ctr
- Woodhull Medical and Mental Health Center
- Natl U Iran
- Internal Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.