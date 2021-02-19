Overview

Dr. Kamran Rasul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.



Dr. Rasul works at LewisGale Physicians Endocrinology - Salem in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.