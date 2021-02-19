Dr. Kamran Rasul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Rasul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamran Rasul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.
Dr. Rasul works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Endocrinology - Salem1802 Braeburn Dr Bldg B Fl 1, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 675-4291
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rasul has been one of my physicians since 2015, he is a very personable person and takes the time to listen to me each and every time that I have an appointment with him. His staff is very helpful and they respond to my messages in a timely fashion. I would certainly recommend his practice to my friends and family!!!!
About Dr. Kamran Rasul, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University School Of Medicine
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- King Edward Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
You can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rasul.
Dr. Rasul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rasul works at
Dr. Rasul has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rasul speaks Urdu.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.