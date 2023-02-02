Dr. Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadr-Azodi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD
Dr. Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Sadr-Azodi's Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Fresh Meadows16303 Horace Harding Expy, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (718) 445-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excelente
About Dr. Kamran Sadr-Azodi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821069048
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sadr-Azodi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadr-Azodi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadr-Azodi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadr-Azodi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadr-Azodi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sadr-Azodi speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadr-Azodi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadr-Azodi.
