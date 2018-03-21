Overview of Dr. Kamran Shamsa, MD

Dr. Kamran Shamsa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UCSD Sch of Med and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Shamsa works at UCLA Cardiovascular Center - Westwood in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.