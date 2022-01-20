Overview of Dr. Kamran Shayesteh, DO

Dr. Kamran Shayesteh, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Shayesteh works at Conemaugh Medical Park in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.