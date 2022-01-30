See All Gastroenterologists in Charleston, WV
Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD

Gastroenterology
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Upmc Hanover and WellSpan York Hospital.

Dr. Zahid works at CAMC Gastroenterology in Charleston, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CAMC Gastroenterology
    CAMC Gastroenterology
2930 Chesterfield Ave Ste 305, Charleston, WV 25304
(304) 351-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CAMC General Hospital
  • CAMC Memorial Hospital
  • CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
  • Upmc Hanover
  • WellSpan York Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Achalasia
Ampullectomy
Treatment frequency



Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Ampullectomy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Complex Stricture Dilations Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Mucosal Resection Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Lesions Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cystic Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation for Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508200825
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Gastroenterology
    Residency
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Allama Iqbal Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zahid has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zahid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zahid works at CAMC Gastroenterology in Charleston, WV. View the full address on Dr. Zahid’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zahid. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

