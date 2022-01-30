Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zahid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD
Overview
Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital, CAMC Memorial Hospital, CAMC Women and Children's Hospital, Upmc Hanover and WellSpan York Hospital.
Locations
CAMC Gastroenterology2930 Chesterfield Ave Ste 305, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 351-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
- CAMC Women and Children's Hospital
- Upmc Hanover
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very knowledgeable. He took his time to explain and provided several helpful solutions to my issue. Excellent bedside manners. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kamran Zahid, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center - Gastroenterology
- Montefiore Medical Center - Internal Medicine
- Montefiore Medical Center - Internal Medicine
- Allama Iqbal Medical College
- Gastroenterology
