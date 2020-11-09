Dr. Jenabzadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamrun Jenabzadeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamrun Jenabzadeh, MD
Dr. Kamrun Jenabzadeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Dr. Jenabzadeh's Office Locations
Maple Medical Center9825 Hospital Dr Ste 105, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 780-6699
Crystal Imaging LLC5700 Bottineau Blvd, Crystal, MN 55429 Directions (763) 780-6699
North Memorial Ambulatory Surgery Center9855 Hospital Dr Ste 175, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 780-6699
Maple Grove Hospital9875 Hospital Dr, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 581-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jenabzadeh is a skilled surgeon, but even more importantly, he takes time to explain the surgical procedure and to answer questions with patience and understanding.
About Dr. Kamrun Jenabzadeh, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1558532606
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenabzadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenabzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenabzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenabzadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenabzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenabzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.