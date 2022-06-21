Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD
Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center and Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.
Dr. Amini's Office Locations
Facey Endoscopy Center11333 Sepulveda Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 869-7267
Facey Medical Group23803 McBean Pkwy Ste 202, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 481-2400
Kamyar Amini MD, A Medical Corp17114 Devonshire St # 101, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 998-6600
- 4 8435 Reseda Blvd, Northridge, CA 91324 Directions (818) 998-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthCare Partners
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very pleasant, charismatic and easy to talk to. Office staff was professional, but the wait time was a little long. Mainly because he is in high demand and he is the only doctor there. He recommended a simple natural home remedy that was extremely helpful in mitigating ear symptoms, in lieu of any unnecessary prescriptions. Not many doctors are that enlightened. He also referred me out to another specialist in a more specific area, just to be safe, which was smart.
About Dr. Kamyar Amini, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amini has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amini speaks Arabic, Persian and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Amini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.