Overview

Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Assil works at Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.