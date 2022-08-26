Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Assil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Assil works at
Locations
-
1
Ventura Orthopedics - Thousand Oaks137 E Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 601-7372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Assil , it’s one profesional and friendly Dr. I like he go over your pain oh concerns .
About Dr. Kamyar Assil, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1750321568
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn|University Of Co School Of Med|University of Colorado Health and Sciences Center
- Los Angeles County - University of California Medical Center
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California - Keck School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
