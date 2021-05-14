Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohanshohet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD
Dr. Kamyar Cohanshohet, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Beverly Hills Pain Clinic9730 Wilshire Blvd Ste 202, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 247-9910
Dr. Cohanshohet has been my pain doctor for over 10 years and is smart, caring, and has the most experience in understanding the difficulties of pain management in my opinion. He has never been absent and in my toughest pain times, stayed in close communication to support me in being able to work and conduct my family life. My wife feels the same and is grateful for Dr. Cohanshohet after being close witness to his care and my pain issues since my injuries occurred. I would never trust a doctor as much as I trust Dr. Cohanshohet with my need for specialized care. My injuries are several spinal cord injuries combined with intercostal nerve pain in my right rib cage and sacroiliac joint dysfunction. I highly recommend Dr. Cohanshohet for pain management. Thank you.
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1437149242
- David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA
- New York Medical College
- UCLA
