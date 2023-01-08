Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD
Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
STAR Urology, Inc.1560 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 246-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
My relationship with Dr Ebrahimi started 2/19/2018. I was at Adventist hospital in Glendale California. With Severe pain from a kidney stone. I was so lucky to have him take care of me. Well, he did an excellent job and ever since then he was my choice over all the other urologist I have been to. Later in my life 6/25/2020 my PSA started to rise he recommended REZUM procedure and biopsy. The REZUM I never heard off, I had 2 TURP procedures before, however the recovery was long and painful. Four months later he did the REZUM and the biopsy at the same time in his office. It was done very fast, with a little pain, the recovery was great. The biopsy results were bad the diagnoses were cancer. I have to say that without the REZUM, Dr. Ebrahimi’s guidance and the team of doctors he recommended, I won’t be alive today. The REZUM helped a lot to make my side effects and recovery much better and faster from the radiation. Now 1/7/2023 I feel blessed the cancer is under control. Dr
- English, Persian and Spanish
- Loma Linda University-Robotic, Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Urology
- Loma Linda University-Urology
- Ucsd School Of Medicine-Surgery
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- UCLA
