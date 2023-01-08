See All Urologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD

Urology
4.1 (27)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD

Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.

Dr. Ebrahimi works at STAR Urology, Inc. in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ebrahimi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    STAR Urology, Inc.
    1560 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 246-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 08, 2023
    Jan 08, 2023

My relationship with Dr Ebrahimi started 2/19/2018. I was at Adventist hospital in Glendale California. With Severe pain from a kidney stone. I was so lucky to have him take care of me. Well, he did an excellent job and ever since then he was my choice over all the other urologist I have been to. Later in my life 6/25/2020 my PSA started to rise he recommended REZUM procedure and biopsy. The REZUM I never heard off, I had 2 TURP procedures before, however the recovery was long and painful. Four months later he did the REZUM and the biopsy at the same time in his office. It was done very fast, with a little pain, the recovery was great. The biopsy results were bad the diagnoses were cancer. I have to say that without the REZUM, Dr. Ebrahimi's guidance and the team of doctors he recommended, I won't be alive today. The REZUM helped a lot to make my side effects and recovery much better and faster from the radiation. Now 1/7/2023 I feel blessed the cancer is under control.
    John Yateem — Jan 08, 2023
    About Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821266008
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loma Linda University-Robotic, Laparoscopic and Minimally Invasive Urology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loma Linda University-Urology
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ucsd School Of Medicine-Surgery
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UCLA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamyar Ebrahimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebrahimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ebrahimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ebrahimi works at STAR Urology, Inc. in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ebrahimi’s profile.

    Dr. Ebrahimi has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ebrahimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebrahimi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebrahimi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebrahimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebrahimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

