Dr. Kamyar Hedayat, MD

Pediatrics
2.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kamyar Hedayat, MD

Dr. Kamyar Hedayat, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som.

Dr. Hedayat works at Full Spectrum Health Center in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hedayat's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Body Gears -west Loop
    211 N Clinton St Ste 2N, Chicago, IL 60661 (312) 728-3030
  2. 2
    Full Spectrum Health Center for Integrative Medicine
    122 S Michigan Ave Ste 1441, Chicago, IL 60603 (858) 455-9726

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liver Function Test
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Liver Function Test
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    First Health

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Kamyar Hedayat, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255306395
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lucile Salter Packard Children's Hospital At Stanford
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak Campus
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kamyar Hedayat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hedayat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hedayat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hedayat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hedayat works at Full Spectrum Health Center in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Hedayat’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hedayat. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hedayat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hedayat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hedayat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

