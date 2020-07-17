Dr. Kamyar Nader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kamyar Nader, MD
Overview of Dr. Kamyar Nader, MD
Dr. Kamyar Nader, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Washington, DC. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Regional Medical Center and Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Nader's Office Locations
MedStar110 Irving St NW # 2149, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-8112
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Regional Medical Center
- Cooper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband's experience with Dr. Nader has been very positive. He is compassionate and caring. We left his office visits feeling hopeful.
About Dr. Kamyar Nader, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1528304524
Education & Certifications
- Cooper University Hospital
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Nader has seen patients for Lymphosarcoma, Reticulosarcoma, Lymphoma and Large-Cell, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
