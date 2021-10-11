Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kan Zhang, MD
Overview of Dr. Kan Zhang, MD
Dr. Kan Zhang, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Zhang's Office Locations
Ac Pharmacy Corp762 59th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 393-5333
Christ Hospital176 Palisade Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 795-8200
S & D Medical Llp52 MAIN ST, Bedford Hills, NY 10507 Directions (914) 666-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karl Zhang is a great doctor. He helped me tremendously. So many other doctors I saw took away my hope and their procedures were horrifying. From the first visit with Dr. Zhang, I didn't feel like the world was falling apart, that's how the other doctors had me feeling. I thank Dr. Zhang for his talents, skills, intelligence, confidence and faith he showed. He got me through a giant battle. And I think about it every day. Thank you Dr. Zhang!!!!! A grateful patient.
About Dr. Kan Zhang, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023264157
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
