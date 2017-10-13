Dr. Kanan Modhwadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modhwadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanan Modhwadia, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in Warrenville, IL. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital and Mount Sinai Queens.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4405 Weaver Pkwy # 101, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 933-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Modhwadia works with cancer patients to get psychological help. I was always a very even-keeled person, even when diagnosed with cancer. However, dealing with the bureaucracy of trying to get quality treatment made me too stressed out to sleep. Dr. Modhwadia helped me get sleep meds that wouldn't make my condition worse, but more importantly to me, helped me get care that other doctors were supposed to and didn't that I've been trying to get for SO many months. She is wonderful.
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1275792434
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Psychiatry and Psychosomatic Medicine
Dr. Modhwadia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modhwadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
