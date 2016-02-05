Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD
Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF POITIERS / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Pema works at
Dr. Pema's Office Locations
Paul L. Foster School of Medicine4800 Alberta Ave, El Paso, TX 79905 Directions (915) 545-6618
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pema is one of the best physicans I have ever had treat me. She is brilliant, kind, extremely caring, and an example of the perfect physician. I trust her 1000% to care for my health.
About Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851328850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF POITIERS / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pema has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pema accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pema works at
Dr. Pema has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pema speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pema. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.