Overview of Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD

Dr. Kanchan Pema, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF POITIERS / U.F.R. OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.



Dr. Pema works at TEXAS TECH UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.