Dr. Kandace Joye, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Overview of Dr. Kandace Joye, MD

Dr. Kandace Joye, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas.

Dr. Joye works at Complete Women's Care Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Joye's Office Locations

    Complete Women's Care Center
    7900 Fannin St Ste 3000, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-2043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas

Herpes Simplex Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Fetal Cardiac Screening
About Dr. Kandace Joye, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1265880223
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Medical Education
  • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kandace Joye, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joye is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Joye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Joye works at Complete Women's Care Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Joye’s profile.

Dr. Joye has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joye.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joye, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joye appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

