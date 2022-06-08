Dr. Kichler accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kandace Kichler, MD
Overview
Dr. Kandace Kichler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Dr. Kichler works at
Locations
Center for Advanced Surgical Care5503 S Congress Ave Ste 206, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 964-1632Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Independent Multispecialty Group of Florida142 John F Kennedy Dr, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 439-1500Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
JFK Bariatric Wellness & Surgical Institute4665 S Congress Ave Ste 102, Palm Springs, FL 33461 Directions (561) 548-2274
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had Gastric Bypass with her SHE IS AMAZING.... Start to finish...
About Dr. Kandace Kichler, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1861768848
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- JFK Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kichler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kichler works at
Dr. Kichler has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kichler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kichler speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kichler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kichler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kichler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kichler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.