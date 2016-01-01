Overview

Dr. Kandace Klein, DO is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED|Univ North Tx Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Klein works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.