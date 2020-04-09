Dr. Kandan Baban, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandan Baban, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kandan Baban, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Baban works at
Cardiology225 E 2nd Ave Ste 102 Bldg 2, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
I see Dr. usually about every three months. I had a stent put in under her guidance about 3 years ago.
About Dr. Kandan Baban, DO
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Kurdish
- 1285954941
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin & Rsch Found/Green Hosp|Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
- Scripps Green Hospital - La Jolla
- Scripps Clin Green Hosp|Scripps Clinic/Green Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
