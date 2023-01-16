See All Neurologists in Abington, PA
Dr. Kandan Kulandaivel, MD

Neurology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kandan Kulandaivel, MD

Dr. Kandan Kulandaivel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Sri Ramachandra Deemed University, Madras (Chennai) Sri Ramachandra Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kulandaivel works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kulandaivel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd
    1151 Old York Rd Ste 200, Abington, PA 19001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Meritain Health
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Kandan Kulandaivel, MD

    Neurology
    20 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1104089119
    Education & Certifications

    Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Hahnemann University Hospital
    Drexel University College of Medicine
    Sri Ramachandra Deemed University, Madras (Chennai) Sri Ramachandra Medical College
    Epilepsy
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kandan Kulandaivel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kulandaivel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kulandaivel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kulandaivel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kulandaivel works at Abington Neurological Associates, Ltd in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kulandaivel’s profile.

    Dr. Kulandaivel has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kulandaivel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulandaivel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kulandaivel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulandaivel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulandaivel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

