Overview

Dr. Kandarp Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baroda Med College Ms University and is affiliated with Hardin Medical Center and Jackson-madison County General Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Core Heart & Medical Center in Jackson, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.