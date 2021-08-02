Overview

Dr. Kandaswamy Jayaraj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They graduated from Stanley Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas.



Dr. Jayaraj works at Triangle Endocrinology in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.