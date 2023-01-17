Dr. Kandis Rivers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kandis Rivers, MD
Overview of Dr. Kandis Rivers, MD
Dr. Kandis Rivers, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Rivers' Office Locations
West Bloomfield Office6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (800) 436-7936MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and caring. The best.
About Dr. Kandis Rivers, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114087988
Dr. Rivers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivers has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Bladder Infection and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivers.
