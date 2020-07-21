Dr. Kanesha Bryant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanesha Bryant, MD
Overview of Dr. Kanesha Bryant, MD
Dr. Kanesha Bryant, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Hinsdale1 Salt Creek Ln, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5570
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best!!!
About Dr. Kanesha Bryant, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Mn, Multidisciplinary Breast Surgery Fellowship
- University Of Illinois Chicago Metropolitan Group Hospitals, General Surgery Residency
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
