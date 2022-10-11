Dr. Kangmin Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kangmin Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Kangmin Lee, MD
Dr. Kangmin Lee, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Cincinnati
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
New Jersey Brain and Spine Oradell680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
New Jersey Brain and Spine - Hackensack20 Prospect Ave Ste 907, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with a bizarre spinal injury. Dr. Lee was there every step of the way. He even gave us his personal cell number. Very intelligent man and is an expert at what he does.
About Dr. Kangmin Lee, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Korean
- 1477760353
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- Medical College of Virginia (Richmond)
- Medical College of Virginia
- Dartmouth College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Chiari's Deformity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Korean.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
