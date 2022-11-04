Dr. Kania McGhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kania McGhee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kania McGhee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (CHM) and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Spectrum Health OB/GYN Core Faculty100 Michigan St NE Ste 304MC130, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2160
Spectrum Health Hospitals OB/GYN Residency Clinic330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 304, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 391-2160
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Kania is a gentle, caring person who makes a very sensitive appointment much better. She is understanding and helpful.
About Dr. Kania McGhee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Michigan State University (CHM)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McGhee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGhee.
