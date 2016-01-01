Overview of Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS

Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Chandigarh University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Arora works at Neurosurgery One in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.