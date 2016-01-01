Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS
Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Chandigarh University / Government Medical College and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Arora works at
Dr. Arora's Office Locations
University of Alabama Hospital Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-6507
Recovery Program-Internal Medicine Clinic876 W FARIS RD, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-5648
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kanika Arora, MB BS
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063778322
Education & Certifications
- Chandigarh University / Government Medical College
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
