Dr. Kanika Bembey, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bembey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanika Bembey, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kanika Bembey, DDS
Dr. Kanika Bembey, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Encinitas, CA.
Dr. Bembey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bembey's Office Locations
-
1
Encinitas Periodontics & Dental Implants477 N El Camino Real Ste C306, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 632-9055
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bembey?
Dr. Bembey was professional, thorough, and obviously skilled. She performed gum surgery explaining what was going on and was obviously comfortable in her work. Her pain management was excellent and the results are perfect!
About Dr. Kanika Bembey, DDS
- Periodontics
- English
- 1467933739
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bembey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bembey accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bembey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bembey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bembey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bembey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bembey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bembey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.