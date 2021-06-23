Dr. Kanika Mody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanika Mody, MD
Dr. Kanika Mody, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
HUMC Heart Failure and PAH Program20 Prospect Ave Ste 201, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 597-4188
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Moody is my angel. My husband was beyond ill, she worked her magic & he is doing pretty darn good thanks to her dedication & devotion to her profession. She is also heartfelt & compassionate. She answers all the questions & never rushes us out of the office. I can't say enough good things about her & I can never thank her enough. God bless her.
- Cardiology
- English
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology
