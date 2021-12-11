See All Pain Medicine Doctors in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD

Pain Medicine
3.9 (62)
Call for new patient details
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Monis works at Tricity Pain Associates, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tricity Anesthesia Associates Pllc
    110 Stone Oak Loop Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 268-0129
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Seguin Office
    1350 Ashby St, Seguin, TX 78155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    New Braunfels Office
    876 Loop 337 Ste 201, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 626-1000
  4. 4
    Medical Center
    2020 Babcock Rd Ste 24, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 789-7246

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
  • CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels
  • Methodist Hospital
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699911404
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Univesity Of Texas At San Antonio/St. Mary's University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Monis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Monis has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    62 patients have reviewed Dr. Monis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

