Overview

Dr. Kanishka Monis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital - University Health System.



Dr. Monis works at Tricity Pain Associates, San Antonio, TX in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Seguin, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.