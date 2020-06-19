Dr. Kanna Posina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Posina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanna Posina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kanna Posina, MD
Dr. Kanna Posina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Posina works at
Dr. Posina's Office Locations
-
1
Rapides Cardiology and Vascular Clinic - Alexandria201 4th St Ste 2D, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 333-6234
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Posina?
Very professional, to the point! Amazed with his patience during stint procedure, he his highly recommended!
About Dr. Kanna Posina, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Telugu
- 1942513759
Education & Certifications
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Posina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Posina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Posina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Posina works at
Dr. Posina has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Posina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Posina speaks Telugu.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Posina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Posina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Posina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Posina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.