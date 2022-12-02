See All Neurologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD

Neurology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD

Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Narayana works at Gainesville Neurology Group in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Narayana's Office Locations

    Gainesville Neurology Group
    1240 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 400, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 534-1117
    Compass Healthcare Inc.
    5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Frank Kulbertis — Dec 02, 2022
    About Dr. Kannan Narayana, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629220512
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Narayana has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Narayana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Narayana has seen patients for Diplopia, Optic Neuritis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Narayana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Narayana. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

