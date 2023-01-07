See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD

Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.

Dr. Natarajan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Natarajan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology
    8433 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 583-7600
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Ischemic Limb Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Portal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Renal Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Malayalam and Tamil
    NPI Number
    • 1861427031
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Il College Of Med
    Internship
    • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Natarajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Natarajan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Natarajan’s profile.

    Dr. Natarajan has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Natarajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Natarajan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Natarajan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Natarajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Natarajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

