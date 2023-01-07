Overview of Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD

Dr. Kannan Natarajan, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Natarajan works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Indianapolis Interventional Radiology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.