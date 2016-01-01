Overview of Dr. Kannan Vaidyanathan, MD

Dr. Kannan Vaidyanathan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Dublin, GA. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital.



Dr. Vaidyanathan works at Laurens Pediatrics in Dublin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.