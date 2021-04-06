Dr. Kanthi Raju, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanthi Raju, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Susan J. Shiring Lcsw PA2150 Lakeside Blvd Ste 225E, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 907-5230
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
I've been seeing Dr. Raju for a couple years now. She helped me with my anxiety & depression. She is very personable, a great listener, and I trust her completely. She is always eager to help with anything I present to her.
- Ut Southwestern University Hospital-Zale Lipshy
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Mississippi College
Dr. Raju has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raju accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Raju. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.