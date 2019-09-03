Dr. Kanti Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kanti Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Kanti Agrawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Locations
-
1
Dallas Nephrology Associates, Garland Office530 Clara Barton Blvd Ste 150, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 487-1117
-
2
Cardiology Consultants N Dallas700 Walter Reed Blvd Ste 205, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 487-1117
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agrawal?
Excellent doctor. He knows what he is doing. Dr Agrawal has given me excellent care for many years.
About Dr. Kanti Agrawal, MD
- Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1942285671
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- CMDNJ Newark Affil Hosps
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Ravishankar University Raipur, India.
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal works at
Dr. Agrawal has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agrawal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.