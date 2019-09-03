Overview

Dr. Kanti Agrawal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Agrawal works at Cardiology Associates in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.